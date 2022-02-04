COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the inches of snow accumulation and temperatures come close to matching to end the rollercoaster weather week in Columbus, a local doctor has tips for how to keep kids safe as they head out to play.

OhioHealth family and sports medicine physician Dr. Ben Bring provides the dos and don’ts in the video player above.

DO

Wear moisture-wicking clothes as a base layer & waterproof/water resistant clothes as an outer layer.

Limit time outside to 15-30 minutes & take frequent warming breaks inside.

Check in with kids to see if they have numbness or tingling hands and feet (go inside if they do).

DON’T

Don’t run potentially frostbitten extremities under hot water. Use lukewarm water to warm up gradually.

Don’t stay in wet clothes (change frequently).

Don’t stay outside if signs of frostbite or hypothermia presents itself.