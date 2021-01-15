Dorothy Lane Market warns customers of scam Facebook profile

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dorothy Lane Market is warning its customers about a fake Facebook account.

On its own Facebook page, DLM warned customers not to accept and friend requests from the fake account that it notes is called Dorothy Lane Markets, plural. The grocery chain warned not to accept any friend requests, click on any links or give any personal or credit card information to the account.

DLM said it is working with Facebook to have the profile taken down and thanked its customers that contacted the grocery chain to let them know of the fake account.