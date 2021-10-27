MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dorothy Lane Market will open its first Greater Cincinnati grocery store in the City of Mason as part of a new $150M mixed-use planned community.

According to a release, the site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row Roads—formerly the Western Row Golf Course. The new 70-acre mixed-use development will feature 80,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurants, including the gourmet grocer.

“Dorothy Lane Market will be a wonderful anchor for our new walkable community, which will create an exciting destination for upscale retail and restaurants and the latest in lifestyle living opportunities,” said Tom Humes, President of Traditions Group and project co-developer.

The Mason store will be the first Dorothy Lane Market location in Greater Cincinnati. DLM currently has three locations in the Dayton area: Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro. Traditions Building & Development Group is co-developing the project with Western Row Land Developers, the property owners.

“We’re very excited by the prospect of joining the Mason community,” says Norman Mayne, DLM Owner. “For over 70 years, we’ve been serving customers in Dayton, but also many who come to us from the Greater Cincinnati area. We’ve been searching for years for the right place for a store there. We feel fortunate to have found this excellent location in Mason. It’s been great to work with the City of Mason and we already feel at home there.”

The development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk, and walking paths with a central green connecting DLM, restaurants, and retail shops to a boutique hotel and residential lifestyle community (up to 120 residences) on the site as well as nearby neighborhoods.

“We appreciate the vision that Ellen Zopff Todia and the entire Zopff family have as landowners and the work of the Traditions Group team in developing the project—and we are grateful for the wonderful support we have received from The City of Mason. We look forward to continuing our work together to create an exciting food destination that will serve Mason and the entire Greater Cincinnati community,” Mayne said.

The City of Mason also has announced the purchase of 27-acres adjacent to and part of the mixed-use development for an “innovation-driven” business park to attract key industry sectors in tech and biohealth. Pending these project approvals, groundbreaking is anticipated for 2022.