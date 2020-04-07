Dorothy Lane Market implements new shopping guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grocery stores are one of the few places left for people to go due to the governor’s extended stay-at-home order, but safety in grocery stores is still a major concern.

As a response, local stores are finding new ways to keep their employees and customers safe. This week, Dorothy Lane Market took new measures to make sure their customers respect social distancing.

“We’re trying to encourage customers to really be conscious of that six foot barrier. Two cart lanes is what we’re telling customers as they interact with each other and as they interact with associates,” Jessie Kuhn, Communications Director for Dorothy Lane Market.

Under Governor DeWine’s recommendations, they’re also trying a new method: one shopper at a timer per household. Dorothy Lane customers say they appreciate the new changes.

“It’s excellent. We really need it, it’s necessary,” said Misun Oh, shopper.

“I think that Dorothy Lane is doing a really good job of keeping us safe,” said Cameron Tobey.

The store has also reserved 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. for seniors and other at risk neighbors.