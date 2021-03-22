DORA vs Out on Fifth: When can you walk outside with your drink?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weather is warming up, which for many Daytonians, means they’re looking forward to being able to have a drink and enjoy the outdoors in the Oregon District. But president of the Oregon District Association, Natalie Skilliter, said what many people don’t know, is that they don’t need to wait for street closures during Out on Fifth to do that.

“DORA happens all the time,” she said, “but Out on Fifth is just the weekends in the spring, summer, and fall.”

She said the main difference is that during Out on Fifth, traffic through the Oregon District is closed to accommodate pedestrians and seating. On the other hand, DORA, or the designated outdoor refreshment area, remains in effect for all but two days of the calendar year. The only time it is not in effect is on St. Patrick’s Day and during Hauntfest. One business owner said except for those two days, community members are encouraged to bring their drinks to participating retailers and restaurants since it benefits both businesses and community members.

“Because I don’t serve alcohol, it’s really good for me,” said Guy Fragmin, owner of 416 Diner. “So somebody who maybe wants a mimosa with their breakfast, or they want a beer with their hoagie or their sandwich, I can just send them down to one of the local establishments, one of the bars, and they can grab a drink and come back and have their meal.”

DORA requires that community members simply purchase a drink from one of the participating bars in the designated area. Then that drink, which will be marked with a DORA logo, can be carried into any establishment that has the DORA symbol in the window.

“We have reduced capacity right now because we want to ensure that there’s social distancing happening,” said Skilliter. “So it’s really wonderful for our businesses to have the opportunity to continue to serve a greater number of people. And also, it gives our guests the opportunity to explore things they wouldn’t have done normally.”

Community members can carry their drinks in the DORA area any day from noon until midnight. To learn more about the rules and where specifically you can carry your drink, click here.