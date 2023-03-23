KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dor-Wood Optimist Club held its 50th Tri-Star Basketball contest on Wednesday, March 22.

Kids ages 7-12 competed in dribbling, passing and shooting contests for a number of prizes at Trent Arena.

The event’s goal was to give kids who may have never even touched a basketball a chance to come out and have fun.

Doug Fritz with the Dor-Wood Optimist Club said, “This is our 50th anniversary and the largest turnout we’ve ever had, you can see from the photos we have about 140 plus kids and their parents. It’s a really exciting night. Great time to be at Trent Arena.”

To see what events the Dor-Wood Optimist Club has coming up, click here.

Check out the Dor-Wood Optimist Club’s Facebook page here.