DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tour the donuts of Dayton this week with Planned2Give’s Dayton Donut Fest on Tour’s second year.
Originally designed as a pandemic safe event, Planned2Give said this festival allows ticket buyers to visit the 11 participating donut shops over the course of 11 days to collect a variety of sweet treats.
Those who bought tickets early will have received them in the mail, Planned2Give said on the event page, but tickets are still available online. If you still want to get in on this delicious experience, you can pick tickets up at the following times and locations:
- Friday 4:30pm – 6 pm: The Donut Haus Bakery
- Satuday 10 am -11:30 am: Duck Donuts on Brown Street
- Sunday 10 am -11:30 am: Hole N One Donuts in Moraine
At $25 each, tickets allow participants to pick out three donuts from each participating vendor from Friday, February 11 until Monday, February 21.
Participating vendors include:
- Ashley’s Patry Shop
- Bear Creek Donuts
- Donut Palace
- Duck Donuts
- Evans Bakery
- Hole N One Donuts
- Jim’s Donut Shop
- Stan, the Donut Man
- The Donut Haus Bakery
- The Neighborhood Nest
Proceeds will benefit Miami Valley Meals. If you’re not interested in donuts, but still want to help out, you can donate to the event here.