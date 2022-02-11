DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tour the donuts of Dayton this week with Planned2Give’s Dayton Donut Fest on Tour’s second year.

Originally designed as a pandemic safe event, Planned2Give said this festival allows ticket buyers to visit the 11 participating donut shops over the course of 11 days to collect a variety of sweet treats.

Those who bought tickets early will have received them in the mail, Planned2Give said on the event page, but tickets are still available online. If you still want to get in on this delicious experience, you can pick tickets up at the following times and locations:

Friday 4:30pm – 6 pm: The Donut Haus Bakery

Satuday 10 am -11:30 am: Duck Donuts on Brown Street

Sunday 10 am -11:30 am: Hole N One Donuts in Moraine

At $25 each, tickets allow participants to pick out three donuts from each participating vendor from Friday, February 11 until Monday, February 21.

Participating vendors include:

Ashley’s Patry Shop

Bear Creek Donuts

Donut Palace

Duck Donuts

Evans Bakery

Hole N One Donuts

Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan, the Donut Man

The Donut Haus Bakery

The Neighborhood Nest

Proceeds will benefit Miami Valley Meals. If you’re not interested in donuts, but still want to help out, you can donate to the event here.