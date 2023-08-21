TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you like donuts and cycling? In less than a week, you can participate in the Tour de Donut, a unique race where you can bike and eat donuts.

The Tour de Donut will take place on Saturday, August 26 and it’s just like any other biking event, but with donuts.

Depending on which route riders participate in, they can visit different donut shops. For each donut a participant eats during the ride — and keeps down — they will have five minutes deducted from their final ride time.

Riders can choose one of the following races to participate in:

Donut Hole – 9.72 miles

Mini Donut – 19.7 miles

Full Donut – 34.4 miles

Double D Challenge – 58.5 miles

Registration is still open, however, you may not be able to get a shirt anymore. Click here to register for the event or for more information.