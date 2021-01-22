‘Don’t waste one dose;’ Kettering Health opens vaccine clinics for weekend appointments

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is now offering weekend appointments at their vaccine clinic on Dorothy Lane. Appointments are currently open for Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

“We are opening up those spots on the weekend to make those spots availble for the community to ensure we dont waste one dose,” said Therese Slyby, the executive director of patient care at Kettering.

They say to get more vaccines in the future, they need to give out all of their available doses this weekend.

“The Ohio Department of Health has told us, ‘If you can give every dose that we can give you in a week, we will give you more. Because we know you can give it as quick as we’re giving it to you,'” explained Slyby.

Signing up for appointments are online. For more information click here.

There are several choices for those who find navigating the website difficult the patient assess team can be called at 844-576-3627 for assistance.

Those who get vaccinated at the clinic will have their appointment for the second dose made in person. Slyby says getting both doses of the vaccine in the same spot is important for dosage allocation as well. The state will give second doses based on how many first doses were given at a location.

This week, the vaccines are being given to those 80-years-old and older. In another week, the vaccine appointments will open to those 75-years-old and older if the resources are available. Contact Kettering Health Network for more information on when the next age group or vaccination group becomes eligible for an appointment.