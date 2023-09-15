DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A little tidying up around the house could support those in need.

A great example is the stash of hotel toiletries many might have sitting and collecting dust in their homes.

“Organizations like YWCA, we serve hundreds of women a year,” Kaitlyn Schroeder, marketing and communications manager at YWCA, said. “People might not realize that unopened toiletries can go toward serving women living in shelters, women fleeing abuse and women in our housing programs.”

YWCA operates a 24/7 shelter with a continuous need for hygiene items, and Schroeder said that donations made during non-holiday periods can be especially beneficial.

A full list of shelter donation items can be found on the Dayton YWCA website here.