Don’t miss your chance to see the ESPN College GameDay Bus Thursday in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – By now you have heard that ESPN College GameDay is coming to the University of Dayton ahead of the #3 Flyers home game Saturday.

Now you have a chance to get a good look at the College GameDay bus.

The bus, and the ESPN team will be in Dayton for the Flyers’ home game against George Washington. This is the first time the College GameDay Bus will be in Ohio.

Thursday, March 5, the bus will be at 7777 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights in the Kroger parking lot from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The GameDay bus features lounges with leather sofas and reclining captain’s chairs and a galley kitchen. The bus has seven HD televisions in the front, a rear lounge with five receivers so the GameDay team can watch five different games at once to gather information for their shows.

The event will be hosted by State Farm Agent Nathan Baker and is free and open to the public.

The GameDay commentators, however, will not be present.