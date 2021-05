TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Police are warning people about an increase in break-ins at a local park.

On Saturday, the department shared on Facebook that it received several reports of car break-ins at Kyle Park.

Tipp City Police is reminding you to not leave purses, wallets, phones or anything valuable in your car.

Police say that even if your car is locked, items are visible and thieves will do what they can to get them.