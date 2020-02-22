Don’t give up: Encouraging words line entrance to West Carrollton H.S.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t give up. You are enough. Words everyone needs to hear some days.

“You never know what people are going through,” said West Carrollton junior class senator, Shundrick Parker.

Parker and his fellow student council members were inspired by the Don’t Give Up movement. The cause aims to make hope and love tangible. The students decided to line the entrances of West Carrollton High School with signs displaying positive messages.

“We’re a smaller school so we’re like a family and we just want everyone to know they’re important us,” he said.

Every year the council takes one month to focus on positivity. This year they decided to order signs from the Don’t Give Up movement to spread positivity.

“People on their way into school, if they’ve had a bad morning, one might apply more directly so its there to just boost morale,” said Grace Blakely, 11th grader, treasurer and secretary for the student council.

Students and staff were also given these bracelets with encouraging statements.

“A lot of people have been posting (the signs) on social media and I heard people arguing because they didn’t get the color bracelet they wanted,” Blakely said.

The signs are on display for bus drivers, parents and neighbors.

“The message is, it’s not just West Carrollton students that matter. Everyone matters,” said PJ Babb, the student council advisor.

She brought the idea of the signs and bracelets to students last year.

Babb says she’s hearing about the impact first hand. Several staff members have approached her about how much they mean as some of them face hardships.

“The wristband showed up at just the exact time to lift her up. And I actually had a student that asked if I had extra cause her mom is going through a hard time,” Babb said.

The efforts are doing exactly what they were meant to do – uplifting the school and providing hope.

“You wouldn’t think that a wristband would have such a big impac,” Babb said.

The students hope everyone can gain something from these efforts.

“Always remind yourself that you can get through it,” Parker said.

“If you feel like you don’t have a place this can be your place,” Blakely said.