CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Celebrating the start of a new year is supposed to be fun and exciting; you might be out with friends or spending time with family as you countdown to 2022. But when that ball drops, do you know how you are getting home?

Sgt. Dallas Root with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be out on the roads all weekend as celebrations continue. Their goal: stop impaired drivers from hurting themselves or others.

“Our troopers are always out full force. They’re out looking for these impaired drivers, we’re trying to remove them. It doesn’t matter if it’s nighttime, afternoon, or even the day shift,” Sgt. Root said.

Last New Year’s holiday, OSHP in Montgomery County responded to 28 crashes during the four-day reporting window (December 31, 2020 – January 3, 2021). Two of those crashes were fatal, and both involved an impaired driver.

This year, Sgt. Root is hoping that number is zero and he encouraged everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“If your friends think you’ve had too much to drink, you’ve had too much to drink. Don’t drive,” Sgt. Root said.

Sgt. Root said in today’s world where you can access a ride at the click of your finger, there is really no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“There’s too many avenues out there that you can utilize to get to your destination and get back home safely, and not risk the chance of getting arrested, or getting in a crash and killing somebody and yourself,” Sgt. Root said.

The OSHP reporting window for this New Year’s holiday is 12 a.m. on December 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2022. If you see someone driving erratically, you can always call #677 to report them directly to OSHP.

If you need a ride, Montgomery County is conducting its ArriveSafe program this weekend. Call (937) 449-9999 and get a free ride of up to $50 within Montgomery County.