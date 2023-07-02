MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Even with fireworks now legal in most places throughout Ohio, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center is bracing for an overwhelming number of fireworks complaints calls.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Fourth of July is usually the busiest night of the year for his deputies.

“It’s usually running from fireworks call to fireworks call,” Streck said.

Streck said on an average Monday, there are 364 calls to the Regional Dispatch Center. During the Fourth of July in 2022, which fell on a Monday, there were 678 calls, with many of them for fireworks.

If you have a fireworks complaint, Streck said do not dial 911. Instead, call in to your county’s non-emergency line.

“911 needs to be retained for those that are in immediate need of assistance, whether law enforcement or fire or EMS,” Streck said.

The Ohio law that went into effect last July 1 allows anyone 18 and older to launch consumer fireworks from their property on certain holidays, including the Fourth of July. Fireworks can also be discharged the day before and the day after the holiday, along with the weekends immediately before and after. Fireworks can be set off between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Streck is hopeful that as more people become aware of the law, the number of complaints will subside.

“There’s going to be fireworks going off no matter where you live, they’re going to be going off,” Streck said.

Just because firing off fireworks is allowed does not mean you can fire off a gun in celebration. Streck said if you hear a gunshot, report it to 911 right away.

“If you think they’re shots being fired, we always want to take that seriously,” Streck said.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch non-emergency line can be reached at (937) 225-4357.