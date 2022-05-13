FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than 60 years of celebrating Halloween in Fairborn, the city is starting a new tradition with Friday the 13th festivities.

The free event is scheduled for Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main Street.

There will be food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers. There will also be face painting and a selfie station with Friday the 13th style props.

For more information, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn).