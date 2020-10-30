Donors received treat bags at CBC ‘Trick or Treat Blood Drive’

The Community Blood Center said there is a critical need for type-O positive blood. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center gave bags of treats to donors at the “Trick or Treat Blood Drive” on Friday at the Dayton CBC donation center.

Everyone who registered to donate got a goody bag that included a Kroger $10 gift card, McDonald’s sandwich coupon, face mask, t-shirt and full-size candy bar.

The center said type-O blood remains in high demand and in short supply after a limited number of blood drives were held in the region. They are also asking for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as hospital usage and demand for increases.

The event was the final “McFriday Blood Drive” of October. For more information visit www.givingblood.org/