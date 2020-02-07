Donors needed as winter weather shuts down blood drives

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday’s weather forced several schools in the Miami Valley to close. As a result, two high school blood drives were canceled, and now the Community Blood Center needs your help to make up the shortage.

The two drives were planned at Northmont and West Liberty-Salem high schools. Together, they would have collected about 200 units of blood.

“It puts us in a bad situation going into the weekend without the blood that we anticipated,” says Mark Pompilio with the Community Blood Center.

He knows how important the Northmont High School blood drive is after it was canceled for similar reasons last year.

“Their blood drive at the same time last year was cancelled because of the polar vortex coming through. Huge disappointment and huge hit to our blood supply then. They were able to reschedule later but not at the same numbers that it would have been if it had gone off as planned,” he said.

Pompilio adds that it speaks to the importance of high school blood drives, particularly big schools like Northmont, because their blood drive is a major donation site every year.

“It’s grown to be such a big part of our blood supply, and they are missed when they can’t do a blood drive because they rank in one of our top high school blood drives in terms of donors coming out and number of donations received,” he said.

Now they need the community’s help to make up the missed donations, so they can maintain hospital blood supplies through the next few days.

Below is a list of upcoming blood drives across the Miami Valley if you would like to donate:

Saturday, February 8

Ginghamsburg Church

7695 S. Co. Rd. 25A in Tipp City

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

5550 Munger Rd. in Dayton

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Community Blood Center

340 S. Main St. in Dayton

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, February 10

Church of the Incarnation

55 Williamsburg Lane in Centerville

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Maiden Lane Church of God

1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Vandalia United Methodist Church

200 S. Dixie Dr. in Vandalia

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11

Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes

Greeneville Church of the Brethren

421 Central Ave. in Greeneville

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Center United Methodist Church

202 E. Pike St. in Jackson Center

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Aley United Methodist Church

4143 Kemp Road in Beavercreek

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Community Blood Center

349 S. Main St. in Dayton

Monday – Thursday

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, and past CBC donors should bring their donor ID card. You must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent using the form found here), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (maybe more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

You can also make an appointment by clicking here.