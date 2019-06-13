Donations to Dayton Foodbank matched through June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During June, donations to the Dayton Foodbank are going even further. Beau Townsend Ford will match contributions up to $20,000 until the end of the month.

“Being able to be a part of this community and seeing how it really comes together in such a time of need has really been awe-inspiring,” said Lora Davenport, the Advocacy and Programs Manager at the Dayton Foodbank.

In the wake of the Memorial Day tornadoes, the Foodbank has been keeping up with demand for essential items lost in the storm. Davenport estimates its served thousands of people at its facility, during mobile disaster relief and through community partners.

“I had people just breaking down, crying because they’re thankful for the support,” she said. “They have somebody they can turn to for food and water.”

Thursday, a group from the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ was picking up its food pantry supply from the Foodbank. The church serves around 125 families on weekly basis and pulled from its pantry immediately after the tornadoes to serve neighbors in the Northridge Community.

“I woke up the next morning and realized what had happened. So I grabbed some volunteers and we immediately went to our food pantry and started making bags,” said Pastor Brian Smith.

Since the tornadoes hit, donations have been pouring into the Foodbank to support such missions. Celebrities on Twitter raised more than $55,000.

Davenport explained monetary donations carry the most weight. Each dollar donated can buy six individual meals. She said the community support will be critical in the coming months as tornado survivors put their lives back together.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Davenport said. “The disaster relief is going to be happening for months or even years to come. And we want to make sure when people are picking up their lives, they don’t have to worry where their next meal is coming from.”

To donate, visit https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/.