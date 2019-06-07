Donations pour in, volunteers still needed for tornado recovery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - Staff at Threads of the Miami Valley estimate they've had ten times as many donations following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. Now, the Miamisburg non-profit is trying to keep up with the organization and distribution of the surplus.

"Everyone has stepped up in a big way," said JoBeth Hopp, the executive director of Threads of the Miami Valley. "There was a need for immediate donations and people responded, I think not just with us, but with other organizations as well."

Threads typically provides free clothing and household items to around 90 families each week. Hopp said the non-profit has been serving additional families at its Miamisburg facility and through mobile outreach in some of the neighborhoods devastated by the storms.

Donors dropped off cleaning products, diapers and other supplies, in addition to regular clothing donations.

Friday, several people receiving services from Threads said they felt compelled to donate as well.

"Everybody needs a little help sometimes," said Threads client Bill Woolery. "My wife, she went through all of our drawers and closets and everything. Anything that was the least bit too small for us, she packed up and brought it over here today."

Hopp said the generosity is appreciated, but she's reminding well-intentioned donors to check what non-profits need most.

"I would highly recommend, though, that people keep in mind targeted donations," she said. "Call the organization they're interested in helping, asking what is useful."

She said Threads would prefer in-season clothing and shoes that recipients can use immediately. While the non-profits scrambles to find space and organize all of its donations, Hopp also said donating time can be the most effective way to help.

"We need volunteers all the time on a normal basis, so especially with the extra things we have going on," she said.

