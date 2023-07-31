DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The community is rallying around dozens of dogs rescued in Butler County.

Nearly three dozen dogs were found dead in freezers, and another 90 dogs were removed from two properties in Madison Township last week. Investigators said the dogs were found in “the most horrible conditions.”

The surviving animals are being cared for at Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton. This location has seen its busiest three-day stretch in 71 years, shelter officials said, with many people dropping off donations.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for Rhonda Murphy, who ran a rescue operation known as Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

She is facing dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals.

None of the 90 rescued dogs are available to adopt yet. If you are interested, you can put your name on a waitlist.