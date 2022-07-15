MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — People and businesses around the Miami Valley are collecting donations for Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney who was shot in the line of duty.

D&G Roofing and Restoration is accepting donations at 360 Gargrave Rd. Suite D in Dayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company said that if you cannot make it during those hours, you can call 937-439-0554 and they can make arrangements for you.

937ink is selling “Pray for Ney” shirts with all proceeds going directly to the family. To order a shirt, click here.

There is also a lockbox at a friend of the family’s house located at 2600 W. Factory Rd. in Springboro. Gift cards and donations can be put in an envelope with “Ney” on the front and placed in the box. All donations will go directly to the family.

CHESS Christian School has a donation form on its website available here. Select “Clearcreek Police” as the fund option.

B&B Carryout located in Waynesville will be donating its tip jar to the Ney family. The restaurant’s Facebook page is available here.

The family also has a Venmo where you can donate: Lisa-ney-1.

Officer Ney’s sister has also set up a gofundme to pay for medical expenses as well as additional expenses resulting from his hospital stay.

