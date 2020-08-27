1-month-old’s death ruled homicide, family raising money for funeral costs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 1-month-old Averi Grabans was pronounced dead on Sunday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s report said she was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s and ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Her family posted online that she was born on July 10. They went on to say, “The violent crime happened Thursday around 2 p.m., just six short weeks after she was brought in to this world by her loving mother along with her family beside her.”

West Carrollton Police confirmed they were called to Dayton Children’s Friday after staff reported injuries to the child. According to the police report, they categorized the call as assault but gave no more information.

Averi’s grandfather told 2 NEWS off camera, they are calling Averi their little hero as she is helping save other lives. He said her organs are being donated and they are finding some comfort in that.

West Carrollton Police said they can provide no more details at the time but said they are dedicated to completing a thorough and rigorous investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs and other needs the family may have.