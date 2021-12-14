HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the Kentucky tornadoes this last weekend, places across The Miami Valley have been stepping in to bring relief to victims. In Harrison Township, New City Church Pastor Chris Reese and his team are doing everything they can to help.

“We’re taking down cooking equipment. Lots of food. We’ll be cooking for two days down there. It sounds like we’re going to be cooking for the workers and other residents that are in need too,” said Pastor Reese.

Along with New City Church, Harrison Township’s Fire Department is also collecting donations for victims. “It’s my understanding that they need kids hats. Kids gloves. Batteries and flashlights are big items right now,” said Pastor Reese.

Miami County Commissioners and other county leaders standing with Dick Lavy, owner of Dick Lavy Trucking. The truck in the background will be used to deliver donations collected during ‘Operation Miami County Cares’.

During a Miami County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, the ‘Operation Miami County Cares’ was announced, which will collect donations this week Wednesday through Friday at The Miami County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building.

“We have compassion and we see a need down in Kentucky. We want to help out as much as we can,” said Miami County Commissioner President Greg Simmons. However, certain items like food and water are discouraged from being donated.

Once the donations in Miami County are collected, the owner of Dick Lavy Trucking will be using one of his large semi-trucks to drive the donations down to Kentucky free of charge. “Them people need help. To have your home and everything taken away from ya that quick, it’s just…right around the holiday time…pulls at your heart.” said Lavy.

Pastor Reese and his team will be leaving for Kentucky Thursday morning, and encourage people to keep providing donations until they leave. He says that this will be one of many trips he and his team will take to help our Kentucky neighbors.