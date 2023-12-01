DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright Dunbar, Inc. is seeking donations to meet their goal of $1.5 million to construct and maintain a tribute for veterans who have received the Medal of Honor.

It will be located at the gateway to historic Wright Dunbar in a park on the northeast side of the newly renovated Third Street Bridge at W. Third St. and Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

It will be renamed Honor Park in recognition of more than 100,000 veterans who live in Montgomery and seven surrounding counties.

The park, diagonally across from the Wright B Flyer III statue, already is home to four WWI memorials and two Gold Star Mothers memorials.

Already, $900,000 has been donated to the fund. Construction is expected to begin next summer and be completed by the end of the year.

Contributions have been received from the City of Dayton, Montgomery County Commissioners, the Montgomery County and Miami County Veterans Service Organizations, The Kettering Fund, Heidelberg, Spectrum and the Wright Dunbar, lnc. Board.

The Medal of Honor campaign fund is a component fund of The Dayton Foundation. Donations can be made online or paper checks can be mailed to: The Dayton Foundation, Medal of Honor Memorial Campaign Fund #2231,1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409.