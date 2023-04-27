CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — You can help save a life by donating blood at the 26th annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday.

On Jan. 12, 1998, Centerville Police Officer John Kalaman and Washington Township Firefighter Robert O’Toole were struck and killed by a motorist while responding to a crash on I-675, according to the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Kalaman’s parents sponsored the first memorial blood drive in 1998 on their son’s birthday, April 27. Since 1998, more than 4,474 units of blood have reportedly been donated in Kalaman’s name.

This year’s blood drive is set to take place at the Centerville Police Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

To register to donate, click here, call 937-461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.