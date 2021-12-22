DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can brighten a child’s Christmas this year at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

While many kids are enjoying Christmas break and excitedly anticipating Christmas activities, 134 kids are staying in hospital beds at Dayton Children’s.

This year, the hospital says you can customize a Christmas ornament for one of these 134 kids at Dayton Children’s. The ornament, along with your monetary donation, will help bring a smile to one child’s face as well as make sure they can receive the care they need.

To customize your ornament and make a donation, visit the hospital website here.