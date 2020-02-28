Live Now
Donate for chance to win First Four tickets at March 6 blood drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One lucky donor can win a pair of tickets to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s First Four games during a blood drive on March 6.

You’ll be automatically entered in the drawing to win two all-session First Four ticket packages when you register to donate during the drive between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donor Center, located at 349 South Main Street.

You can make an appointment online by clicking here or by calling 937-461-3220.

The winner will receive two ticket packages to the March 17 – 18 First Four, with each ticket valid for all four games. The package includes tailgate-inspired snacks before and between games, two complimentary drink tickets per session, and exclusive access to the Flight Deck fan gatherings at UD Arena.

The winner will be announced March 9.

