BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Fire and Police Departments are engaged in a battle of the Badges on Monday, October 18.

From 1 to 7 pm, you can donate blood to vote for your favorite department at Peace Lutheran Church at 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, the Beavercreek Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The Beavercreek Police will also hand out free donuts from Glazed Donut Eatery to anyone who votes for their department, the post said.

According to BPD, appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register to donate, click here.