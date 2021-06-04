Donate blood, get free frozen custard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center in Dayon said the urgent need for blood is expected to continue beyond the traditional Memorial Day weekend. You can help prevent a blood shortage by donating at the “Kickoff to Summer Blood Drive” Friday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC, 340 S. Main St. and get a free Ritter’s Frozen Custard sundae plus the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The CBC said usage has been higher than collections for type O blood. CBC must average 300 donors per day to supply area hospitals.

Everyone who registers to donate June 4 at the Dayton CBC from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. will receive a Ritter’s sundae coupon. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Ritter’s sundae bar will be outside the Dayton CBC serving free frozen custard to registered donors.

COVID-19 continues to impact the size and frequency of many community and corporate blood drives. Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer when donations are traditionally disrupted by vacation travel and outdoor activities.

Join the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” campaign by donating three times during the summer months and collecting all three GOAT t-shirt designs. CBC also needs more first-time donors and more blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.