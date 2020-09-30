Donald Trump, Jr. continues dad’s attacks on Bidens during campaign rally in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. was in the Miami Valley Wednesday campaigning for his dad’s reelection.

It comes just one day after the first Presidential debate that often turned fiery and chaotic.

Donald Trump, Jr. started his remarks to the roughly 300 people in attendance, calling Tuesday night, “amazing,” and claimed Trump was a fighter and proved it when debating Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden doesn’t have the strength as you saw last night to stand up to anyone,” said Trump, Jr. “He’s not going to stand up to the radical left of his party. He’s adopted their platform.”

During a one-on-one interview with 2 NEWS, Trump, Jr. claimed his dad condemned white supremacy at Tuesday night’s debate, although Trump said “Proud boys, stand down, standby.”

Wednesday, Trump, Jr. continued his father’s attacks on both Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Both Trump and Trump, Jr. said Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of the ex-mayor of Moscow, although multiple reports say that claim has not been verified.

A CNN poll said that six out of ten debate watchers thought Biden won the debate, but Trump, Jr. said that was unrealistic.

Biden used the debate night to criticize Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as 200,000 Americans are now dead.

Wednesday, Trump, Jr. said under Biden’s administration, thousands of more lives would be lost.

“His plan was to leave the borders open, tens of thousands more of infected people would have come to America, it would have spread exponentially, that would have overwhelmed our hospitals,” said Trump, Jr.

President Trump won Ohio in 2016 but some polls are showing Biden currently has a slight lead in the state, and it’s where he also spent Wednesday campaigning.

Trump, Jr. said his father’s team will likely have more events in Ohio in the coming weeks where they will need to focus on jobs.

“Donald Trump got a trade deal done with China,” said Trump, Jr. “He got NAFTA renegotiated which was a disaster. That’s going to bring jobs back to America. Donald Trump has been pushing for years for our supply line, to bring it back to America, so China doesn’t hold us over a barrel.”