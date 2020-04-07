Don Black, owner of Dayton Weekly News, dies in hospice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don Black, owner and publisher of Dayton Weekly News, died on Monday, April 6.
According to a Facebook Post made by Dayton Weekly News, Black was surrounded by friends and family in the Hospice of Dayton.
For the past 26 years, his newspaper covered civic and social issues that affected Dayton’s African American community.
