Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Don Black, owner of Dayton Weekly News, dies in hospice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don Black, owner and publisher of Dayton Weekly News, died on Monday, April 6.

According to a Facebook Post made by Dayton Weekly News, Black was surrounded by friends and family in the Hospice of Dayton.

For the past 26 years, his newspaper covered civic and social issues that affected Dayton’s African American community.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS