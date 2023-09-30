Domonique Gentry was killed on September 30, 2013, and on Saturday his family gathered at the scene where he died to remember his legacy.

Gentry was just 19-years old and had a baby on the way when he was shot at the corner of North Orchard and West Second Street. His family says that they have not lost hope that someone will come forward to tell police what they need to know to solve this case.

Domonique’s mother, Crystal Ballard-Gentry, says on the evening her son was killed, he was driving to see his girlfriend.

That’s when she says two cars pulled up and blocked his car. Gentry was shot multiple times through the windshield. The car was still running and as he lost consciousness, his vehicle rolled into a nearby home.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Gentry dead inside of the car. A plaque and memorial used to sit at the spot where he died, but it was removed after the homeowners passed away.

Crystal says her family meets there every year to keep Dominique’s memory alive and remind people his case still can be solved.

“To come here and have to experience this year by year, an unsolved murder, is just beyond words and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone or any mother, any father. But it’s something that we have to do until we get this. We will be here every year, every September 30th, until this crime is solved.” said Crystal.

Domonique’s daughter is now 10-years-old. Crystal says she wants her granddaughter to see they have not stopped searching for his killer.

If you have any information connected to this case or know anything that could help the police in the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.