DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The winter season marks a stressful time for domestic violence victims and survivors.

Homelessness and displacement, as well as inaccessibility to winter essentials, can create challenging dynamics for those escaping violence at home.

It can be hard for victims to initiate intervention and seek safety. However, resources are available to empower, educate, and support victims in their escape from violence.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has numerous educational PDF’s available on their website. These downloadable resources provide expansive information for victims and explain legal resources, brain injury information, standards of healthcare, and more.

Many organizations exist here in Dayton to provide food, shelter, and legal support to victims.

Domestic violence resources in Dayton:

24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 937-461-HELP (4357)

Artemis Center, 937-461-5091

CARE House, 937-641-4545

Catholic Social Services, 937-223-7217

Crisis Care, 937-224-4646

Dayton LGBT Center, 937-274-1776

Legal Aid of Western Ohio (LAWO), 937-228-8088

Montgomery County Children Services, 937-224-5437

United Way of Greater Dayton, 937-225-3001

VA – Intimate Partner Assistance Program, 937-268-6511 ext. 2893

Victim Witness Montgomery County, 937-225-5623

Volunteer Lawyers Project, 937-461-3857

YWCA Dayton, 937-461-5550

Domestic violence resources nationwide:

National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1-303-839-1852

Ohio Domestic Violence Network, 1-800-934-9840

Strangulation Institute, 888-511-3522

If you or someone you know is a victim of a domestic violence situation, please reach out.