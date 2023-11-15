DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The winter season marks a stressful time for domestic violence victims and survivors.
Homelessness and displacement, as well as inaccessibility to winter essentials, can create challenging dynamics for those escaping violence at home.
It can be hard for victims to initiate intervention and seek safety. However, resources are available to empower, educate, and support victims in their escape from violence.
The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has numerous educational PDF’s available on their website. These downloadable resources provide expansive information for victims and explain legal resources, brain injury information, standards of healthcare, and more.
Many organizations exist here in Dayton to provide food, shelter, and legal support to victims.
Domestic violence resources in Dayton:
- 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 937-461-HELP (4357)
- Artemis Center, 937-461-5091
- CARE House, 937-641-4545
- Catholic Social Services, 937-223-7217
- Crisis Care, 937-224-4646
- Dayton LGBT Center, 937-274-1776
- Legal Aid of Western Ohio (LAWO), 937-228-8088
- Montgomery County Children Services, 937-224-5437
- United Way of Greater Dayton, 937-225-3001
- VA – Intimate Partner Assistance Program, 937-268-6511 ext. 2893
- Victim Witness Montgomery County, 937-225-5623
- Volunteer Lawyers Project, 937-461-3857
- YWCA Dayton, 937-461-5550
Domestic violence resources nationwide:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1-303-839-1852
- Ohio Domestic Violence Network, 1-800-934-9840
- Strangulation Institute, 888-511-3522
If you or someone you know is a victim of a domestic violence situation, please reach out.