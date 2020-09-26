Domestic violence center receiving support, donations from Dayton fraternity members during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the annual Phi Beta Sigma National Day of Service, members of the Dayton Alumni Chapter, Beta Xi Sigma, have decided to spend their day serving the Artemis Domestic Violence Center in Dayton.

“We seek to serve. Our motto is ‘Culture for service and service for humanity,'” said Dr. Justen Seay, the chapter’s president.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. was built on brotherhood, scholarship, and service. They are proving this through their time of service at the center.

“During the day of service theyre helping us to get ready to open again…..Theyre helping sanitize and clean our toys so that they’re clean and ready to go for our therapy clients when they return to our building. They’re [also] making sure that our pantry is stocked and cleaned,” explaine Erin Winchester, volunteer coordinator with Artemis.

While Artemis helps thousands of Miami Valley families escape domestic violence situations, services have had to change because of COVID.

“In March we made the difficult decision to stop seeing our clients in the building and all of our services shifted virtual,” said Winchester.

Artemis still provides food through a pantry and offers help services 24 hours virtually. They also will accompany families to court if they need that support.

To benefit the center’s mission, the fraternity members donated baby formula, cleaning supplies, food and more. They also presented a $300 check to the center and more than $100 worth of Kroger gift cards for th families.

“We hope that these gifts and donations will help to ease the burden of the healing process for people who are here. We are hoping that these donations will help the center provide as much support as they can to those families,” said Seay.

