Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be welcoming Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Day Air Ballpark.

Home games from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, August 14 will be dedicated to supporting this program.

From July 22 through August 14, the Dragons will include books with first-game certificates for first-time Dragons fans under the age of five while supplies last, as well as bookmarks that allow parents or guardians to directly sign their children up for the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio is a program that is of no cost to families. When a child is enrolled in the program, they receive a book in the mail each month until their fifth birthday.

This program is made possible with financial support from the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state as well as Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. Montgomery County currently has an enrollment rate of over 46% of children of five years and younger, according to a release.

On August 14, the Dragons will host Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio Day with a sign-up booth, first pitch, graduation ceremony and more to highlight the program.

More information on the program can be found on the Ohio Imagination Library website.

Single-game tickets for these games and all Dragons home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937)-228-2287.