1  of  2
Breaking News
Outdoor visitation allowed at assisted living facilities, some intermediate care facilities starting June 8 Ohio jobless now more than 1.2 million in last 10 weeks
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Dollar General manager who shot, killed armed robbery suspect will not be indicted

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dollar General shooting, robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dollar General manager will not be indicted for shooting and killing a man who officials say tried to rob the business at gunpoint last fall.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 23-year-old Roosevelt Rappley entered a Dollar General store located at 2228 N. Gettysburg Avenue. He brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Officials say Rappley pointed his firearm at the store manager when he tried to intervene. The store manager then pulled out his own firearm and shot Rappley several times.

Rappley exited the store before collapsing outside. The store manager followed and kicked Rappley’s weapon away before returning inside to call 911.

READ MORE: 911 call: Dollar General clerk says he shot attempted robber in self-defense

After hearing testimony and evidence concerning the incident, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned a no true bill, and found that the store manager acted lawfully under the circumstances.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS