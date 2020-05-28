Dollar General manager who shot, killed armed robbery suspect will not be indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dollar General manager will not be indicted for shooting and killing a man who officials say tried to rob the business at gunpoint last fall.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 23-year-old Roosevelt Rappley entered a Dollar General store located at 2228 N. Gettysburg Avenue. He brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Officials say Rappley pointed his firearm at the store manager when he tried to intervene. The store manager then pulled out his own firearm and shot Rappley several times.

Rappley exited the store before collapsing outside. The store manager followed and kicked Rappley’s weapon away before returning inside to call 911.

After hearing testimony and evidence concerning the incident, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned a no true bill, and found that the store manager acted lawfully under the circumstances.