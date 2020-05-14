Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards more than $222K to Ohio

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WDTN) – Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $222,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations.

According to a release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the grants are part of the foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs. In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals, which aim to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

The foundation said grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.

The recipients in the Miami Valley are:

Brunner Literacy Center – Dayton

$10,000.00

$10,000.00 Clark County Literacy Coalition – Springfield

$10,000.00

$10,000.00 Miami Valley Career Technology Center – Englewood

$5,000.00

$5,000.00 Springfield City Board of Education – Springfield

$9,983.00

A full list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 11,000 residents.