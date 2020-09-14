Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards more than $215,000 to Ohio schools, libraries and literacy organizations

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDTN) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year with the award of more than $215,000 in literacy grants in Ohio. With these funds, according to Dollar General, educators at 40 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across Ohio will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
Dollar General said grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 15,000 youth learners.
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Ashland City Schools
|Ashland
|Ashland
|$1,500
|Ohio University
|Athens
|Athens
|$2,660
|Clark County Literacy Coalition
|Springfield
|Clark
|$3,000
|Northwestern Elementary School
|Springfield
|Clark
|$2,000
|The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, Inc.
|Springfield
|Clark
|$2,000
|Clermont Northeastern Local Schools
|Batavia
|Clermont
|$4,000
|Albert Einstein Academy
|North Olmsted
|Cuyahoga
|$3,500
|Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
|Cleveland
|Cuyahoga
|$3,000
|Coach Sam’s Inner Circle Foundation
|Beachwood
|Cuyahoga
|$3,000
|Henry Johnson Center
|Euclid
|Cuyahoga
|$2,000
|Lawrence School
|Broadview Heights
|Cuyahoga
|$3,950
|OhioGuidestone
|Berea
|Cuyahoga
|$2,632
|Community Action Program Commission of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Area, Inc.
|Lancaster
|Fairfield
|$3,640
|United Way of Fairfield County
|Lancaster
|Fairfield
|$2,000
|Westerville School District Library
|Westerville
|Franklin
|$4,000
|WordPlay Cincy
|Cincinnati
|Hamilton
|$3,000
|Wyler Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Hamilton
|$4,000
|Oak Hill Union Local School
|Oak Hill
|Jackson
|$4,000
|Ohio Valley Youth Network
|Steubenville
|Jefferson
|$2,000
|Fine Arts Association
|Willoughby
|Lake
|$3,250
|The Salvation Army
|Painesville
|Lake
|$3,000
|Licking County Educational Service Center
|Newark
|Licking
|$2,000
|Partners in Education of Toledo
|Toledo
|Lucas
|$3,000
|The Learning Club of Toledo
|Sylvania
|Lucas
|$4,000
|United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
|Youngstown
|Mahoning
|$2,500
|Marion Family YMCA
|Marion
|Marion
|$2,000
|Friends of Aullwood
|Dayton
|Montgomery
|$2,500
|South Elementary
|Stockport
|Morgan
|$2,000
|Muskingum County Library System
|Zanesville
|Muskingum
|$2,000
|Zanesville City Schools
|Zanesville
|Muskingum
|$110,000
|South Bloomfield Elementary
|South Bloomfield
|Pickaway
|$2,000
|Woodmore Local Schools
|Woodville
|Sandusky
|$2,500
|Wheelersburg Elementary School
|Wheelersburg
|Scioto
|$3,000
|First Tee of Greater Akron
|Akron
|Summit
|$900
|Norton Elementary School
|Norton
|Summit
|$1,326
|Students With A Goal
|Akron
|Summit
|$2,000
|Summit Christian School, Inc.
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Summit
|$3,100
|Marysville Exempted Village School District
|Marysville
|Union
|$4,000
|Crestview Local Schools
|Convoy
|Van Wert
|$2,700
|Warren Local Schools
|Vincent
|Washington
|$2,000
A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.
