Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards more than $215,000 to Ohio schools, libraries and literacy organizations

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDTN) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year with the award of more than $215,000 in literacy grants in Ohio. With these funds, according to Dollar General, educators at 40 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across Ohio will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Dollar General said grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 15,000 youth learners.

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Ashland City Schools Ashland Ashland $1,500 Ohio University Athens Athens $2,660 Clark County Literacy Coalition Springfield Clark $3,000 Northwestern Elementary School Springfield Clark $2,000 The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, Inc. Springfield Clark $2,000 Clermont Northeastern Local Schools Batavia Clermont $4,000 Albert Einstein Academy North Olmsted Cuyahoga $3,500 Center for Arts-Inspired Learning Cleveland Cuyahoga $3,000 Coach Sam’s Inner Circle Foundation Beachwood Cuyahoga $3,000 Henry Johnson Center Euclid Cuyahoga $2,000 Lawrence School Broadview Heights Cuyahoga $3,950 OhioGuidestone Berea Cuyahoga $2,632 Community Action Program Commission of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Area, Inc. Lancaster Fairfield $3,640 United Way of Fairfield County Lancaster Fairfield $2,000 Westerville School District Library Westerville Franklin $4,000 WordPlay Cincy Cincinnati Hamilton $3,000 Wyler Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati Cincinnati Hamilton $4,000 Oak Hill Union Local School Oak Hill Jackson $4,000 Ohio Valley Youth Network Steubenville Jefferson $2,000 Fine Arts Association Willoughby Lake $3,250 The Salvation Army Painesville Lake $3,000 Licking County Educational Service Center Newark Licking $2,000 Partners in Education of Toledo Toledo Lucas $3,000 The Learning Club of Toledo Sylvania Lucas $4,000 United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley Youngstown Mahoning $2,500 Marion Family YMCA Marion Marion $2,000 Friends of Aullwood Dayton Montgomery $2,500 South Elementary Stockport Morgan $2,000 Muskingum County Library System Zanesville Muskingum $2,000 Zanesville City Schools Zanesville Muskingum $110,000 South Bloomfield Elementary South Bloomfield Pickaway $2,000 Woodmore Local Schools Woodville Sandusky $2,500 Wheelersburg Elementary School Wheelersburg Scioto $3,000 First Tee of Greater Akron Akron Summit $900 Norton Elementary School Norton Summit $1,326 Students With A Goal Akron Summit $2,000 Summit Christian School, Inc. Cuyahoga Falls Summit $3,100 Marysville Exempted Village School District Marysville Union $4,000 Crestview Local Schools Convoy Van Wert $2,700 Warren Local Schools Vincent Washington $2,000

A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.