Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards more than $215,000 to Ohio schools, libraries and literacy organizations

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDTN) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year with the award of more than $215,000 in literacy grants in Ohio. With these funds, according to Dollar General, educators at 40 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across Ohio will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.  

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Dollar General said grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 15,000 youth learners.

Organization NameCityCountyGrant Amount
Ashland City SchoolsAshlandAshland$1,500
Ohio UniversityAthensAthens$2,660
Clark County Literacy CoalitionSpringfieldClark$3,000
Northwestern Elementary SchoolSpringfieldClark$2,000
The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, Inc.SpringfieldClark$2,000
Clermont Northeastern Local SchoolsBataviaClermont$4,000
Albert Einstein AcademyNorth OlmstedCuyahoga$3,500
Center for Arts-Inspired LearningClevelandCuyahoga$3,000
Coach Sam’s Inner Circle FoundationBeachwoodCuyahoga$3,000
Henry Johnson CenterEuclidCuyahoga$2,000
Lawrence SchoolBroadview HeightsCuyahoga$3,950
OhioGuidestoneBereaCuyahoga$2,632
Community Action Program Commission of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Area, Inc.LancasterFairfield$3,640
United Way of Fairfield CountyLancasterFairfield$2,000
Westerville School District LibraryWestervilleFranklin$4,000
WordPlay CincyCincinnatiHamilton$3,000
Wyler Boys & Girls Club of Greater CincinnatiCincinnatiHamilton$4,000
Oak Hill Union Local SchoolOak HillJackson$4,000
Ohio Valley Youth NetworkSteubenvilleJefferson$2,000
Fine Arts AssociationWilloughbyLake$3,250
The Salvation ArmyPainesvilleLake$3,000
Licking County Educational Service CenterNewarkLicking$2,000
Partners in Education of ToledoToledoLucas$3,000
The Learning Club of ToledoSylvaniaLucas$4,000
United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning ValleyYoungstownMahoning$2,500
Marion Family YMCAMarionMarion$2,000
Friends of AullwoodDaytonMontgomery$2,500
South ElementaryStockportMorgan$2,000
Muskingum County Library SystemZanesvilleMuskingum$2,000
Zanesville City SchoolsZanesvilleMuskingum$110,000
South Bloomfield ElementarySouth BloomfieldPickaway$2,000
Woodmore Local SchoolsWoodvilleSandusky$2,500
Wheelersburg Elementary SchoolWheelersburgScioto$3,000
First Tee of Greater AkronAkronSummit$900
Norton Elementary SchoolNortonSummit$1,326
Students With A GoalAkronSummit$2,000
Summit Christian School, Inc.Cuyahoga FallsSummit$3,100
Marysville Exempted Village School DistrictMarysvilleUnion$4,000
Crestview Local SchoolsConvoyVan Wert$2,700
Warren Local SchoolsVincentWashington$2,000

A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

