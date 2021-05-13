Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards 5 area nonprofits over $34K in grants

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the nonprofit organizations that were awarded a total of over $34,000 in literacy grants across the Miami Valley.

The grants are intended to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.

Five nonprofits in the Miami Valley received grants:

Brunner Literacy Center, Dayton — $10,000

Clark County Literacy Coalition, Springfield — $8,000

Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Clayton — $6,000

Springfield City Board of Education, Springfield — $9,983

Twin Valley Community Local School District, West Alexandria — $500

“Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, click here.