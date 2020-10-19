Family Dollar in Dayton robbed at gunpoint

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Family Dollar store in Dayton was robbed Monday at gunpoint.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the Family General in the 1100 block of North Main Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

The suspect was last seen heading toward Island Park. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS