Family Dollar in Dayton robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Family Dollar store in Dayton was robbed Monday at gunpoint.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the Family General in the 1100 block of North Main Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

The suspect was last seen heading toward Island Park. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.