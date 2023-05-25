Video features previous coverage of the Trotwood Dollar General that closed for cleaning in early May.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local Dollar General that faced backlash after a viral social media post made by the mayor has led to the implementation of a new customer service training program for Trotwood businesses.

Recent discussions with Dollar General management regarding their responsibility as a community partner to provide good customer service while maintaining a clean and healthy environment led Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald to initiate a collaborative effort with Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, according to a release from the City of Trotwood.

As a result, businesses in Trotwood will have an opportunity for their employees to participate in a customer service training program designed by the non-profit agency, which recently opened a West Campus Service Center at 735 East Main Street in Trotwood.

“As Mayor, I have an obligation to look for strategies aimed at improving and maintaining the

public health, safety, and welfare in the community at-large,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.

“Therefore, I intend to work with the City’s Fire and Rescue Department and Code Enforcement Division, along with community partners like the Dayton-Montgomery County Health District, to ensure negligent business owners are held accountable.”

Businesses interested in the customer service training offered by Goodwill Easterseals Miami

Valley should contact Lavar Glover, Director of Operations for the West Campus Community

Service Center, at (937)-528-6075 or by e-mail to l.glover@gesmv.org.