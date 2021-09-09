DOJ gives nearly $500K to Ohio AG for victims of the Oregon District shooting

 WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) has awarded nearly $500,000 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to provide assistance to those affected by the Oregon District shooting.

The $488,054 in funds will help pay for four additional mental health counselors and related costs at two mental health facilities.  

“We have an obligation to help our communities recover from violent crimes, abuse and other criminal activity. I am glad the Department of Justice is providing the necessary mental health resources to help those impacted by the tragic Oregon District shooting in Dayton,” Brown said. 

For more information about the DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime, click here.

