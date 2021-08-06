DOJ: Dayton ‘narcotics ringleader’ sentenced to 20 years in prison

Miami Valley News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Crawford Bogle

The Department of Justice said Friday the leader of 19 defendants charged with distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 20 years in prison. (Photo: Butler County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Justice said Friday the leader of 19 defendants charged with distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 20 years in prison.

Crawford P. Bogle, 35, of Dayton, was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

“Bogle and his group poured thousands of unit dosages of highly addictive drugs into this community,” Acting United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. “Despite multiple encounters with police in this case, his status of being on supervised release, as well as prior federal incarceration, Bogle remained undeterred from engaging in this far-ranging drug conspiracy. His significant prison sentence is warranted.”

Bogle and 18 others were charged in September 2019 in a narcotics conspiracy involving more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Bogle (with the assistance of other co-defendants) acquired for resale bulk amounts of controlled substances, including kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Bogle and others then processed and repacked the illegal drugs for resale in Southern Ohio, Kentucky and elsewhere. 

The co-conspirators used 13 Dayton homes, apartments and business properties to process, store and distribute the drugs and cash proceeds. Bogle would receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds and used the money to buy a variety of high-end goods, including luxury cars. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Hours away from Tokyo, marathoners to battle heat in Sapporo

Centerville schools consider new mask policy

Q&A: Nexstar's Marielena Balouris talks to NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt about Toyko Olympics

View from the Tokyo Tower

Iraq AUMF repeal gains momentum in Senate

More News