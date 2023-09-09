KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An event to swim with your four-legged furry friend is happening on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dogs with their owners can visit the Kettering Recreation Complex, located at 2900 Glenngarry Drive in Kettering. During Canine Cannonball, dogs are allowed off-leash while in the water and accompanied with an adult.

Anyone is welcome to attend and swim with the dogs, but pre-registration is required for each dog. Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated in accordance with state requirements upon registration.

The event is $10 for residents, while non-residents can join in for just $15.