DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet fashion show is being held to support a local non-profit that helps pay for animal medical bills.

Dogs on the Catwalk, a fashion show for dogs, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sinclair Ponitz Center, located at 444 W. Third Street in Dayton. Saturday’s event will feature dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes that will be walking on the runway.

The event is in partnership by Square One Salon and The Rubi Girls, in collaboration with Ellie’s Rainy Day Fund, a non-profit organization that helps families that are unable to pay for their pet’s veterinarian bill.

In addition to the paw-some event, other activities taking place include a lunch prepared by Sinclair Community College’s catering service, a 50/50 raffle drawing plus a guest speaker.

According to Elie’s Rainy Day Fund, the most fun will happen between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. when the dogs are walking down the catwalk in paw-some costumes.