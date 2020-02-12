Dogs now allowed off leash inside Dayton dog parks after technicality realized

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Until February 12, 2020, all dogs in public in Dayton city limits, even those inside a fenced dog park, were required to be on a leash.

At the regular scheduled Dayton City Commission meeting, they had an emergency ordinance reading and voted to change it.

It was because of a group proposing the new dog park at Highland Park that they discovered the canine conundrum.

“In terms of public places and parks and things like that, dogs could not be off leash anywhere, was how it was originally written,” said Dayton Assistant City Attorney, Vincent Boddy.

That included fenced in dog parks like the one at Deeds Point.

Boddy said technically, letting the pups run free inside the enclosed area was breaking the law. Until Wednesday, when Dayton City Commission had a first and second reading to change the city ordinance.

“In those places that we defined as dog parks, the enclosed areas set up for dogs, they can be off leash in there if they’re not dangerous, vicious or a nuisance dog,” said Boddy.

While Boddy said owners who had their dogs off leash never really faced a serious risk of punishment, they can rest easier knowing that that technicality has been changed and their pups can play free in the park, with a few exceptions.

“If your dog has been noted to have an unprovoked attack for a dog, person, anything like that, they wouldn’t be allowed in the park,” said Boddy. “And the language we put in there said a government entity has to set it up. Anybody can’t just walk up, put a fence up, and think it’s a dog park.”

Boddy said the change also got the ordinance in line with the state code by allowing municipal court judges to issue orders for vicious dogs to be euthanized after a criminal conviction.