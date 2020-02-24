Dog thrown from vehicle in Miami County will soon be ready for adoption

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, the chihuahua thrown out of a moving vehicle in Miami County continues to recover but was released from the care of the Troy Animal Hospital because the dog is doing so well.

The chihuahua was walking around the Miami County Animal Shelter where they named him Chance, because they were hopeful he’d have a second chance at life, and that seems to be the case.

“We are going to keep him for another day or two to just make sure everything is okay but he has been released from the vet so here in the next couple of days, we’ll be finding his forever home,” said Morgan Howard, the Miami County Animal Shelter manager.

Howard said he was taken to Troy Animal Hospital on Monday, where his injuries were being treated, for testing. Initially he suffered from brain swelling and some dislocated discs in his spine.

“They got to see him walk around and how he interacted, and they didn’t see any issues with him,” said Howard. “He’s a little sore in the back end still but that’s to be expected.”

Howard said the community support has been incredible.

“Troy Animal Hospital has been getting phone calls too, and they’ve been giving updates and getting donations for his vet care,” said Howard.

She said Chance’s playful personality is really starting to shine through, and soon he’ll find his new family.

“When he’s available for adoption, we’ll take applications for him,” said Howard. “We do criminal checks, we do property checks so we’re making sure the owner would be a good fit for him.”

Meanwhile, Miami County Sheriff’s Office said they’re still searching for the driver of the gray truck that’s responsible.