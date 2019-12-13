3 arrested in Harrison Twp. home invasion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three are in custody in connection with a November home invasion in Harrison Township.

On November 26, Sheriff Deputies were called to the 3800 block of Monroe Avenue in Harrison Township around 11 pm Thursday on a report of a home invasion.

The homeowner told deputies they heard a knock at the door and answered to find a young black male who asked to use the phone because he was locked out of his house and his phone was dead. The homeowner agreed, letting the unknown man in. That’s when two more black male suspects entered by kicking in the front door with guns drawn, according to the victim.

The suspects immediately gave commands for the homeowner and his family to get on the ground. The Sheriff’s office said while the first two male suspects were going through the house the third male suspect put a gun to the homeowner’s head and told him to keep his family quiet.

As the suspect continued to yell the homeowner’s family dog began to bark tried to protect one of the children in the home. The suspect then fired one shot grazing the dog along the right side of his face. The suspect then pointed his weapon on the children and yelled to keep the kids quiet.

Money and four rifles were taken from the home. The suspects took the homeowner’s car keys and forced the homeowner’s wife out of the house at gunpoint. One suspect forced the woman to drive the vehicle to an ATM and withdraw money before making her drive into the City of Dayton and forcing her out of the car at gunpoint. The suspect then fled the area in the homeowner’s vehicle leaving the female victim alone in an alley.

All three suspects have been identified and taken into custody. One of the three is a juvenile. They have not yet been formally charged. Deputies say the vehicle and two rifles have been recovered.

