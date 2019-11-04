Dog shot during Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Springfield.

The incident happened shortly before 11 am Monday in the 600 block of Mason Street in Springfield.

Police tell 2 NEWS someone broke into a home with the victim inside. The suspect took a gun that was in the house and shot a dog before running out the back door.

2 NEWS has crews on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when we learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.